GIRAFFE TONGUE ORCHESTRA online il video di “BLOOD MOON” il nuovo singolo tratto da “BROKEN LINES”

il video di “BLOOD MOON”, il secondo singolo tratto dal nuovo album “Broken Lines”

in uscita il 23 settembre per Cooking Vinyl/Edel

http://bloody-disgusting.com/ music/3406675/harajuku-girls- go-psychotic-giraffe-tongue- orchestras-blood-moon- premiere/

“The shoot was down and dirty and really fun. So many laughs on set. Cast and crew were terrific. Everyone went above and beyond to make this happen. And we got to be lo-fi thespians. Couldn’t have asked for more!” – Duvall

Regia di Josh Forbes

Guarda la performance live di “Crucifixion” realizzata dal supergruppo rock Giraffe Tongue Orchestra per Paste Magazine:https://www. pastemagazine.com/articles/ 2016/07/giraffe-tongue- orchestra-crucifixion.html

In just a few short weeks since the announcement of their debut album, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra have proven they are much more than a rock super-group. The musical virtuosos have unveiled two singles that were extremely well received by press, radio, and their rapidly growing fan base. With just over a month to the September 23rd release date of their BROKEN LINES record, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra are sharing a striking visual for the project’s punishing lead track, “Crucifixion.”

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra will make their live debut at Reading and Leeds in the UK and will play a number of dates in the US toward the end of 2016. Each member will be on tour with his ‘other band’ throughout the summer and fall – with Alice In Chains hitting the road alongside Guns N Roses and headlining in North America through October, Dillinger Escape Plan playing dates in August throughout the US, and Mastadon performing abroad this summer.

GIRAFFE TONGUE ORCHESTRA sono:

William Duvall // Brent Hinds // Thomas Pridgen // Ben Weinman // Pete Griffin

http://po.st/Gto – https://www.facebook.com/ GiraffeTongueOrchestra – https://twitter.com/GTO_Band – https://www.instagram.com/ giraffetongueorchestra – http://www.partysmasherinc.com

GIRAFFE TONGUE ORCHESTRA – “BROKEN LINES” – OUT 23 SETTEMBRE 2016

Etichetta: Cooking Vinyl / Party Smasher Inc. – Distr: Edel